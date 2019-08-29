Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday regretted twisting of facts by the Afghan government about recent incidents of firing along the border and categorically stated that in principle its forces do not fire across the Pak-Afghan border. In a statement issued here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the Pakistani forces were only responding in self-defence to cross border attacks by terrorists on Army or FC posts.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had formally shared location of these terrorist camps in the areas mentioned and had requested the Afghan government to deploy its forces in these areas to bring it under their effective control.