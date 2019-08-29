Share:

Islamabad/Lahore - National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday in line with the Islamabad’s decision to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ every week, said DG ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor.

Speaking at a conference for the upcoming Defence and Martyrs Day, the military spokesperson added that sirens would also blare during the hour.

The conference was attended by civil and military leaders from across the country.

Entire Pakistani nation will express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday from 12 to 12:30pm.

In his first address to the nation after India’s revoking the special status of IOK and lockdown of the valley, PM Imran announced the plan to observe Kashmir Hour every Friday to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

“They (India) have played their trump card, they don’t have any card to play now. Now whatever needs to be done will be done by us and the world,” he had said, as he took the nation into confidence on the government’s strategy regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Asif Ghafoor appealed to the youth, particularly students, to take part in the initiative. National heroes, people from the entertainment industry, and media representatives would be among those showing solidarity with Kashmiris, he said.

Referring to the upcoming Defence Day, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis (victorious), while ceremonies will be held across the country.

He said the slogan “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” will be featured in the day’s events. The main event at GHQ will not take place in the evening this year; instead, it will take place in the daytime.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan will give a “strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday”.

She said that people will come out at noon and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In a tweet, the SAPM shared the detailed programme, according to which traffic will be halted for half an hour; if the Parliament is in session, a gathering will be held outside PM Office on Constitution Avenue; main spots for protests will be identified in all districts; deputy commissioners will coordinate the plans; and public representatives will observe protests in their respective constituencies.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Plant for Pakistan drive at a school, Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the demonstration in front of the PM Office and the provincial chief ministers and the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also lead demonstrations in their respective areas. She said that the PM will also address the gathering.

She appealed to every segment of society to come out and demonstrate solidarity with the Kashmiris. She said that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and no one could separate them.