LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel.

According to the PCB spokesman, the panel comprises of former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach Intikhab Alam, former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators Bazid Khan, member Board of Governors Asad Ali Khan, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Zakir Khan. The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. The interviews for the batting and strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled. To maintain confidentiality, the PCB will not release the names of the candidates, who will appear in the interview process.