The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will start its interview process for the posts of head coach and bowling coach today.

A day earlier, the PCB announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel.

The panel comprises former captain and team manager/coach Intikhab Alam, former cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan, Board of Governor member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Zakir Khan.

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out today after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The interviews for the batting, strength and conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the head coach is filled.

According to Cricout, the candidates for the post of head coach are Misbah-ul-Haq, Dean Jones and Courtney Walsh. For bowling coach, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Akram, Yasir Arafat and Jalaluddin are in the running while Faisal Iqbal and Mohammad Wasim have applied for the post of batting coach.