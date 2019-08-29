Share:

ISLAMABAD - ICT Administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding for first 10 days of Muharram as a part of security measures during Ashura.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat stated, “It has been brought to my knowledge that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquillity causing damage to public life and property during the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.”

In his opinion there were sufficient grounds for imposing Section 144 to prohibit the use of motorcycles for pillion riding to avoid any threat to public peace, the notification read.

“To provide immediate protection to public life and property it has been decided to prohibit use of motorcycle for pillion riding in Islamabad for a period of ten days on first to ten Muharram-ul-Haram,” it said.