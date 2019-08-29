Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held telephonic conversations with King Abdullah II of Jordan and French President Emmanuel Macron and briefed them about deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM telephoned to King Abdullah II of Jordan to highlight the deteriorating situation in the occupied Kashmir.

He told the king that India’s illegal and repressive policies in IOK have not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.

The premier said through its unilateral and fascist actions, India is attempting to change the demography of the disputed territory, which is a blatant violation of the international norms and the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that international community must take notice of the Indian excesses and raise their voice for the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

King Adbullah II said that Jordan was closely following the developments in the occupied territory. He called for de-escalation of the situation and stressed for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He added that Jordan would consult other countries on the situation.

Prime Minister Imran also telephoned French President Emmanuel Macron and briefed him on the current situation in IOK. He highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the India to change the disputed status of the state and its demographic structure.

He added that these steps are against the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the international law. The prime minister highlighted the severe hardships being faced by the Kashmiris in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

He apprised the French president on the worsening human rights situation, safety and security of the people in the area which has been under curfew since August 5.

President Macron underlined the importance of resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Prime Minister Khan also briefed the French President on Pakistan’s efforts to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The French president appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Qureshi speaks with Kuwait FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday spoke with the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, to apprise him of the latest developments in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir. He said that the dire human rights and humanitarian situation, resulting from the total lockdown of Kashmir, required urgent and effective response from the international community.

He added that International Human Rights’ bodies and the global media have highlighted the Indian atrocities, including suppression of religious freedom on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. The foreign minister further underlined that India might try to divert the world’s attention from these grave human rights violations by staging a false flag operation and placing the blame on Pakistan.

Qureshi expressed appreciation for Kuwait’s constructive engagement as a member of the UN Security Council.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah thanked the Foreign Minister for his detailed briefing.

He noted with concern the deteriorating situation in IOJ&K and underlined the need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Meanwhile, Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia Wednesday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

In the most recent ceasefire violations by the Indian forces on August 27, 2019 in Nekrun Sector of LoC, two innocent civilians Abdul Jalil and 3 years old girl Nausheen were martyred and three others have sustained serious injuries. Moreover, in Chirikot Sector of LoC, a 4 years old boy has sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation. The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.