Prime Minister Imran Khan wants all Pakistanis to come out on Friday from 12pm until 12:30pm to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

“I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon – 12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

During his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that weekly events would take place to express solidarity with Kashmiris. 