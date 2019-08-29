Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants all Pakistanis to come out on Friday from 12pm until 12:30pm to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

“I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon – 12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon -12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them & against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2019

We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing & come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

During his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that weekly events would take place to express solidarity with Kashmiris.