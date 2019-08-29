Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gillani has said that Pakistan is badly facing the problem of increasing population. Child marriage is a human right violation. He was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) in connection with World Population Day 2019 here Wednesday in a local hotel. Secretary Population Welfare Department Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Youth Ambassador PPIF Model Amna Ilyas, Executive Director Ajuka Theater Shahid Nadeem, Program Technical Specialist UNFPA Muhammad Shoaib Ahmad Shahzad, Actor Sarmad Sultan Khosat, officers and employees of Population Welfare Department and Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) and large number of female were present in the seminar.