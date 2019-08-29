Share:

LAHORE - The city received scattered rains on Wednesday, providing some relief from sultry weather. High humidity after the showers made weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely. Maximum temperature in the City was recorded 37 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 76 per cent. In some areas, the rain added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides. Frequent traffic jams were witnessed on a number of roads due to inundated rainwater and slippery conditions. According to experts, seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the city during the next 24 hours. The Met office has forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Makran, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.