RAWALPIND Rawalpindi Development Authority on Wednesday issued notices to 5 housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, the Directorate of Metropolitan Planning and Engineering of the RDA on directives of Chairman Arif Abbasi was taking strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

He said that the Directorate was issuing notices to the rules violators under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. Legal notices on violation of rules were issued today to the owners of 5 illegal housing schemes, New Airport Town, Airport Residencia, CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme (CBR-ECHS) Phase-II, CBR Residencia and Blue Hills Farm Houses Islamabad.

The RDA directed the owners of the housing schemes to stop development work immediately besides stopping illegal advertisements of their projects.