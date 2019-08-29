Share:

ISLAMABAD - CDA started rehabilitation, repair and maintenance works on all major roads, service roads and others roads in Sector D-12.

MPO Directorate and contractor are jointly carrying out rehabilitation work on all major roads in the sector.

Chairman CDA during his visit to D-12 directed Engineering Wing to rehabilitate the dilapidated roads, markaz of the sector and all other roads as well as complete development works in the sector as massive construction activities in the sector had affected the roads. Chairman CDA directed Engineering Wing to complete rehabilitation work on all major roads, markaz and class –III markets as well as leftover development work in sector D-12 at earliest. MPO Directorate has been directed to complete re-carpeting of all roads on immediate basis.

In order to address the problems of residents of sector D-12, Chairman CDA had directed the Finance Wing immediate release of funds so that the uninterrupted development work could be ensured. In this connection finance wing has not only release the first term but has also ensured the provision of necessary funds so that the rehabilitation work could be completed in all respects.