LAHORE - Robbers went on rampage in the city on Wednesday, robbing citizens of millions of rupees and valuable. According to police, dacoits entered the house of Saleem in Ghulshan-e-Iqbal and took away Rs620,000 while Asim was deprived of Rs480, 000 in Nishter Colony. In another strike, Rs340,000 from Naveed of Sahfqiqabad were looted and Rs 260000 from Yunus of Milat Park.