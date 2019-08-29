Share:

LAHORE - Two-member delegation from Rashakai Special Economic Zone management team from China Wednesday called on LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal. On the occasion, various issues including establishment of special economic zones in Pakistan and Pak-China trade relations came under discussion. Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal hoped that Rashakai Special Economic Zone in KPK would help generating employment opportunities. He said that the LCCI has always been vocal in favour of SEZs because through these infrastructures, process of industrialization could be boosted and new employment opportunities could be generated. He said that with the establishment of special economic zones all across the major industrial areas in the country, the present pace of economic development would enhance.