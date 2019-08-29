Share:

KARACHI - Hundreds of schoolchildren in Lyari took out rally to express solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned Indian forces’ brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir.

The rally, led by General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Sufyan Dilwar and Vice President of JI Lyari Jameel Shaikh, was taken out from Govt Boys Secondary School and after marching on area roads, it culminated at Lyari General Hospital.

The participants were holding Kashmiri flags and banners inscribed with slogans against India.

Addressing the rally, Sufyan Dilwar strongly condemned India for its brutalities, violence and killing of innocent Kashmiris.

He lamented that Indian security forces had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that cluster bombs and pallet guns were being used against Kashmiris.

In his address, Jame Shaikh urged the United Nations (UN) to intervene and help the Kashmiri people to get their right of self determination.

He also demanded of international community to take notice of Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.