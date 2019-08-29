Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a unanimous resolution to condole the death of a student who was drowned in a swimming pool inside a private school.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Bilal Ghffar Ahmed presented a resolution which was supported by all other parties. He was of the view that 11-year old Usman Durrani could have been saved, had he was rescued timely. He demanded strict action against those whose negligence led to the loss of a student.

Dr Seema Zia of the PTI said that instructor should have been there while the children were practicing, adding that apparently school administration was concealing the facts as the deceased family members were informed very late. She added that the PTI stand besides the bereaved family in their difficult time.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu assured the house that the provincial government would ensure transparent inquiry into the matter to take the responsible persons to the task. Later, the resolution was adopted unanimously.

Separately, Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah said that water scarcity issues cannot be resolved until completion of K-IV project and desalination, adding that the provincial government was trying to ensure fair distribution of available water. He was responding to the calling attention notice moved by the PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman regarding water shortage in the city.

”Will the Honourable Minister for Local Government, Sindh may please to give answer/statement that reasons for unavailability of drinking water even after recent rainfall after which led to enhanced water level at Hub Dam. How are you going to address this issue?,”Sherzaman asked.

The PTI lawmaker was of the view that citizens were still deprived of drinkng water despite the fact that Hub Dam is quite filled after heavy rainfall. He added that they had conveyed their reservation to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Chairman but to no avail.

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan member also raised an issue of ‘dilapidated’ sewrage lines in the city through his calling attention notice.

“Will the Honourable Minister for Local Government, Sindh may please to give answer/statement that this is the proof of in-efficiency of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board that many complaints regarding water line leakage and betterment of water supply have been made by residents of Orangi Town but no any matter has been resolved as yet. What steps being taken by the Government to resolve this Public important issue,” Adeel Shahzad asked.

In his reply, the LG Minister once again assured to utilize all available resources for improving sewerage system of Karachi.

Separately, Sherzaman withdrew his adjournment motion regarding planting of vegetables in poisonous water in Malir after he was assured by the government that steps would be taken to stop same, if so.

Later, the house was adjourned till Thursday (today) at 3pm.