Share:

Islamabad - Appreciating the just and apolitical approach followed by ‘Ehsas’ Programme and BISP in executing their programmes, President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that provision of social security net to the economically distressed and unprivileged strata of society was the primary responsibility of the state. The President said this while chairing a briefing on Ehsas Programme and BISP during his visit to BISP Headquarter here Wednesday. Chairperson BISP Dr Sania Nishtar and Senior officials were present on the occasion. The President emphasised the need for effective coordination with the private organizations working in the area of social welfare of the masses to broaden the outreach of these programmes. Appreciating the work of National Socio-economic Registry for keeping latest database, he said that collection and digitalisation of data was of paramount significance for the success and effective implementation of these programs. He underscored the need for using modern technology like Smart phone applications and mobile wallets to ensure transparency in the payment process. He added Waseela-e-Taleem programme need further vigour to improve girl enrollment in schools.

Speaking on the BISP’s programme on nutrition, the President said that public awareness campaigns through various medium must be launched to address the issues of malnutrition and stunting. The President further appreciated the BISP graduation programme and hoped that it would transform the recipients into income earning individual through skill development that would eventually lift them out of poverty. Chairperson BISP and Minister for Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the President about the overall Ehsaas Program, its policies and strategy design. She stated that the Ehsaas programme has 115 policy pillars which will be executed through a multidimensional approach. It was further shared that new initiatives are being introduced which include Grievance Redress & Appeals Process, Validating & Cross validating results as well as establishing a National Data Exchange Portal. He was informed that 750 rupees per quarter per child is provided to each beneficiary household on 70 per cent attendance in the quarter. It was shared that 2.7 million children have been enrolled in schools which include 49 per cent girls with a budget of 3.16 billion rupees in 2018-19.