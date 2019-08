Share:

HAFIZABAD - Students of Govt Special Education Centre Hafizabad Tuesday took out a rally against the atrocities of Indian occupying forces against the unarmed innocent Muslims in the held valley.

The participants expressed solidarity with the oppressed Muslims. They were holding banners, placards, and Pakistani and Kashmiri flags. The children raised slogans in favour of Pakistan armed forces and declared that they were prepared to fight along armed forces if war was imposed on Pakistan.