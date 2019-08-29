Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police have been deputed at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important boulevards of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic there.

According to a police spokesman, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed the concerned officials to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and special deployment has been made at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important and busy roads for convenience of the road-users. He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.