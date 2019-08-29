Share:

KARACHI - At least three children, all brothers, drowned in stagnant rainwater in Gul Hasan Brohi Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city on Wednesday.

According to details, the four brothers were playing in a pond of water in Gul Hasan Brohi Goth during rainfall when one of them slipped to deep water. The others tried to go after him and also drowned,” said one of the eye-witnesses adding that the water was stagnant in the area since it was not drained out from past rains.

The rescue teams and local residents carried all out efforts to save the children and were successful in rescuing two of them initially. However, later the third one who was also in critical condition died during the treatment.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced two of them dead on arrival while the third one died when efforts were underway to suck water out from his stomach. The victims were identified as Ghulam Nabi, 12, Abdul Bari,08 and Saifullah, 10. The surviving child was identified as Abdul Ghani aged five. The bodies were later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.

PTI Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, in whose constituency the incident occurred, blamed the provincial authorities for not draining rain water from past rain spell that caused the deaths. He said that it was due to the provincial authorities that innocent children returning after eating free lunch were drowned in the water stagnant in the area since recent spell of the rains.