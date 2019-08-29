Share:

It is never wise to shoot off your mouth against the boss on the first day of the job. It is a bitter lesson that Anthony Scaramucci learnt when he was fired from the office of Communication Director by the Trump administration less than a week after his appointment for using “colourful language”. It is a lesson that many unfortunate workers have learned after getting let go for criticising their workplace on social media publicly.

This same tragedy has befallen Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal, who might have set a record for how quickly he was able to lose his position. After Kamal had held a press conference where he had said that he was willing to work to dispose off the city’s garbage and clear the city within three months, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, despite having his differences with Kamal in the past, issued an order the same day and appointed Kamal the Project Director Garbage “on a voluntary basis”. In what may be the strangest demonstration of gratitude, Mustafa Kamal held another press conference where he, while accepting the offer, stated that by issuing this order, the mayor — who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a party that Kamal’s PSP is in competition against — had accepted his defeat. Kamal made his case worse by arguing that the MQM should ask Akhtar to resign, as there was no justification left for him to continue in office.

Needless to say, the PSP Chief was the author of his own misfortune in this case. Previously Kamal had made clear his readiness to accept any designation for Karachi that may be offered, even if it were minor. It is puzzling why the PSP Chief saw Akhtar’s offer to him as an acceptance of failure, when it should have been seen as a non-partisan peace to shed light on a dire issue. Even if Kamal construed the offer as such, it was still a politically immature move to automatically politicise the offer and use it to disparage the Karachi mayor, who Kamal would be working under, at a press conference.

While this battle of words might make for a humorous tale, with Kamal deserving the outcome received, it is also a sad reflection of how divided politics in Karachi are. It is indeed unfortunate that politicians cannot unite for even one day on such an important endeavour. This kind of partisan-ship and political slingshots need to be disposed off, just like the garbage which clutters in Karachi.