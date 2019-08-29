Share:

SARGODHA - The Syndicate of Sargodha University (SU) has removed a professor from services after allegations of sexual harassment were proved against him.

Dr Sajjid Iqbal, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Bhakkar Sub-campus was accused of harassing a girl student of BS Mathematics. He was trialed under Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act. The University’s Syndicate made its decision after going through the findings and recommendations of the University Harassment Committee. The inquiry against Dr Sajjid was initiated on the complaint of the girl student. Initially, Director Bhakkar Sub-campus had constituted a harassment committee which later referred the case to the University Harassment Committee to conduct the inquiry under the Harassment Act. The accused was called multiple times and was given the proofs against him provided by the complainant but he failed to prove his innocence.

After investigating the case thoroughly, and examining the SMS of both parties, statement of the complainant, video on social media and forensic record of mobile phone data, the Committee found that the accused deliberately approached and harassed the student to fulfil his sexual demeaning attitude and desires, and thus found guilty of sexual harassment.

Additionally, a forensic report of the mobile phones of both, the complainant and the accused, revealed blatant involvement of Dr Sajjid in the act of sexual harassment against his girl student. However, the Syndicate has permitted the accused to file an appeal against the decision to an ombudsman established under the Section 7 of the Act, within 30 days from the date of communication of the order, in accordance with Section 6 of the Act.