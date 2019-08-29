Share:

Tehran - The US Treasury placed two Iranian business groups on its sanctions blacklist Wednesday, saying both were important suppliers of Tehran’s missile program and facilitators of its alleged proliferation activities.

The Treasury, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the “Dehghan Network” of Hamed Dehghan and Hadi Dehghan, had procured and supplied “military-grade electronic components” to an Iranian engineering company that works with the military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Dehghans work through their company Ebtekar Sanat Ilya, and a Hong Kong front company Green Industries (Hong Kong) Limited, the Treasury said.

A second group dubbed the “Shariat Network,” controlled by Seyed Hossein Shariat and focused on his Asre Sanat Eshragh Company, was also blacklisted for supplying aluminum alloy products to Iranian entities already sanctioned for their missile proliferation and nuclear weapons programs.

The sanctions freeze any property those names have in US jurisdictions and aim to lock those blacklisted out of global commercial and financial networks by banning US individuals and companies, including international companies with US arms, from doing business with them.

The Treasury threatened sanctions against “any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction or provides significant financial services for any of the individuals designated today.”

In recent months, the US has intensified its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, spearheaded by President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision last year to pull Washington out of a 2015 nuclear signed between Iran and world powers, and the reimposition of sanctions to cripple the Iranian economy.

Shortly after Trump’s controversial move in May 2018, Israel carried out air raids against what it said were Iranian targets in Syria in response to rocket fire targeting its forces in the occupied Golan Heights, which it blamed on Tehran.

“What is important to recognise ... is the degree of impunity which Israel is acting under is directly related to the degree that the United States itself greenlights its allies to engage militarily,” Trita Parsi, the executive vice president of The Quincy Institute, said.

What this showed, Parsi argued, was that type of blessing from Washington was actually destabilising the Middle East, noting that the attack on Iraq was particularly alarming given that it is a strong ally of the US.

“There have been no protests or objections from Europeans, and nothing has been brought to the United Nations,” he continued, arguing that things would be very different had another country engaged in a similar bombing campaign.

A series of mysterious blasts have targeted arms depot belonging to the Iranian-backed PMF over the past month. Last week, unidentified US officials speaking to US media said Israel was behind one such attack, signaling a significant escalation in Tel Aviv’s years-long campaign against what it sees as Iranian military assets in the region.