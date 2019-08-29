Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has called upon the world leader to wake up to Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Continuous curfew left Kashmiris in the lurch as Indian forces are given a freehand to crush their fight for right to self-determination, he said on Thursday.

“Silence of international rights bodies is a criminal negligence as a humanitarian crisis has been looming, he said.

The Modi government, the CM said is trying to hoodwink the world on the issue while Prime Minister Imran Khan has vigorously projected Indian cunningness.

“The Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiris and we would continue supporting them in their just right to self-determination”

CM takes notice of death of a boy: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item about the death of a boy due to non-administration of anti-venom vaccine in time in teaching hospital DG Khan and has sought a report from secretary health and Commissioner DG Khan Division. He has directed to investigate the matter adding that action be initiated against the persons responsible for this negligence. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that provision of justice will be ensured at every cost.