Share:

Rawalpindi -: Two persons have died while another injured in road traffic accidents in different parts of twin cities here on Friday. The dead bodies were moved to nearby hospitals by the rescuers. According to details, a 70-year-old man namely Faiz Ali was crossing Mandra-Gujar Khan Road near Raama Railway Crossing when a speeding car hit him. Resultantly, the man died on the spot due to fatal injuries. Rescue 1122 rescuers rushed to the scene and moved the dead body to Rural Health Centre (RHU) Dolata for autopsy. The car driver managed to flee from the scene while the local police registered a case against him.

In Islamabad, a man namely Muhammad Amir was travelling on a motorcycle along with his brother-in-law Amjad Yousaf on Sangjani Road when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle while killing a man on the spot and injuring the other.

The dead body and the injured man were shifted to PIMS for post-mortem and medical treatment.

The deceased identified as Amjad Yousaf. Officials of Police Station Tarnol registered a case against unknown truck driver who escaped from the scene.