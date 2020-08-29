Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country has reported 9 more deaths and 415 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours. According to the official figures, 279,937 patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 in Pakistan. The latest statistics suggest that there are now 8,883 active coronavirus cases in the country. Of the 23,483 coronavirus tests carried out over the last 24 hours, 415 new cases surfaced while 9 more deaths were reported from the virus during the last 24 hours.