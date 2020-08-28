Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have booked as many as four persons on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl in different localities of twin cities.

Of the four people, police managed to arrest two rapists including a fake journalist-cum-head of a marriage bureau in Gujar Khan.

The detained accused has been identified as Professor Ayaz Warsi (head of marriage bureau) and Faizan Ali.

According to details, a woman namely Nuzhat Perveen lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan stating she was employed with Dhoom Group of Companies as beautician and photographer in Gujar Khan. She alleged head of DGC Professor Ayaz Warsi enticed her for marriage and invited for a lunch in his office. “Ayaz mixed some intoxicated stuff in cold drink and presented to me after which I got unconscious,” she said adding that Ayaz raped her and recorded objectionable scenes in his mobile phones. She also alleged Ayaz had made viral his pictures on social media by dubbing her a call girl. The victim lady appealed police to handcuff the accused and to register a case against him. Police lodged rape case against Ayaz Warsi and held him.

SHO PS Gujar Khan Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, when contacted, confirmed Ayaz raped the lady. He said the accused confessed his crime after which police produced him before a court. He said the judge sent the accused to Adyala Jail on judicial remand.

Similarly, officials of PS Golra Sharif apprehended a man namely Faizan Ali on charges of sodomizing a nine-year-old boy and registered a case against him.

Father of victim child lodged complaint with police accusing Faizan Ali of taking his son to a forest and assaulting him sexually. SP Saddar Zone Sarfaraz Virk and DSP Saddar Khalid Mehmood Awan appreciated the efforts of officials of PS Golra for arresting the accused.

Another citizen, Nazar Hussain reported to PS Noon that unknown man attempted to sodomise his 12-year-old son. Taking action, police lodged First Information Report against accused and started investigation. Officials of PS Bhara Kahu booked a man Hassnain Hafeez on complaint of Khurram Shehzad under offence of 377-B for attempting to rape his six year old daughter in an under construction building.

On the other hand, 18-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two men from Dhoke Jilani, the limits of PS Bhara Kahu. Police registered kidnapping case against two alleged kidnappers namely Nasir and Akhter on complaint of Ahmed Nawaz, the father of missing girl.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered the police to arrest the accused and provide the victim families with justice.