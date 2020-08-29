Share:

The 9th of Muharram is being observed throughout the country on Saturday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho and his companions in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljinah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

In Islamabad, the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah will be taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and it will terminate at the same place after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.