Share:

MIRPUR- All the arrangements have been completed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to observe Youme-i-Ashur with due religious solemnity and reverence and to reiterate pledge to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who sacrificed lives for the supremacy and upholding of righteousness, truth and justice.

With reiteration of a firm resolve they have shown an unwavering resolve to fight against all types of tyrannical forces and for the sake of rightness and justice, and to accomplish the cherished mission of Islam in all circumstances.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Processions of Alam and Zuljinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals will establish stalls n’ sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ routes to facilitate the faithful in nook and Cranny of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA), Ulema and Zakereen will deliver special speeches, highlighting the great essence of the day.

Security has been beefed up across AJK including all three districts of the largest Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to maintain complete peace and order during Ashura.

It may be added that complete exceptional sectarian harmony, cohesion and brotherhood prevail throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam.

Though the 10th of Muharram, is of exceptional significance in the Islamic history for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)’s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharramul Haram.

In Mirpur district, the local administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining of traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa’adat Colony on 10th of Muharramul Haram on Saturday, official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul’jinnah procession at its set destination, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP on Friday, when contacted for elaborating the security arrangements given final touches to observe the sanctified day in the district with full respect and honour.

The SSP said that adequate exceptional security arrangements have been made by the district administration in collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order on this sanctified day.

Meanwhile, according to the organizers of the special religious programmes marking the historic day of Youme Ashur in the Islamic history, eminent religious scholars including Ulema and zakir in their sermons, while addressing Azadar and other participants of the Youme Ashur procession, will highlight the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala for the supremacy of truth of justice and the teachings of Islam and will urge all sects of the faithful to renew their pledge to follow in footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala.