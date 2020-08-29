Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Senator Azam Khan Swati yesterday visited Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

He was briefed about the objectives, functions and facilities for the patients in the centre by the staff working there, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

He was informed that ANF was trying to make drugs-free society through advocacy, primary prevention and best practices in treatment and rehabilitation at MATRC.

It was said at the briefing that the MARTC objectives were to provide detoxification and rehabilitation facilities to drug addicts, minimizing the risk of relapse, and re-integration of the recovering addicts in the society.

MATRC is also giving vocational training to the detoxified addicts and enabling them to be self-reliant.

The minister visited different sections of the centre and inquired about the treatment facilities for drugs addict patients. He was also briefed about the various processes of rehabilitation of drug addict patients.

Senator Swati also interacted with drug addict patients at the centre and asked about treatment and facilities being given to them there.

He advised that best possible services should be provided to the patients at centre.