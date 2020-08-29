Share:

KARACHI - The meteorological department has forecast more monsoon rain spells for the Sindh province including port city, starting from Saturday and to be continued till Monday.

According to MET office Karachi, another monsoon rain baring system was likely to enter in Sindh province on Saturday.

“Under the influence of this system, rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday (evening) to Monday,” an advisory issued by the PMD said.

It warned that the heavy rainfall could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in lower Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin.

Rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls were also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Sunday and Monday.

Moreover, rain and thundershowers were also expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal during the period.

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period, the statement added.

The weatherman cautioned the authorities concerned to remain alert ahead of the new spell.

On Thursday, at least 23 people were killed in rain-related incidents, including drowning, structural collapse, electrocution and other mishaps, in Karachi. “It has never rained so much in the month of August, according to our data,” the country’s chief meteorological officer, Sardar said.