PESHAWAR - The City police here Friday completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the mourning processions of 9th Moharramul Haram on Saturday. The main Alm and Zuljinah procession of the 9th Moharram would be taken out from Hussainia Imambargh Saddar Road on Saturday that would pass through prescribed routes and will culminate at the same Imam Bargha in afternoon. The small processions to be taken out from different imambarghs would join the main mourning procession of Hussania Hall. The religious scholars would deliver special sermons on the importance of 9th Muharram and supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. The participants would be allowed only after passing walk through gates and body search by law enforcers, police and volunteers. Police have installed walkthrough gates for screening of participants whereas surveillance of processions would be carried out through video-recording and CCTV cameras installed especially for this purpose.

The personnel of bomb disposal unit would be on high alert position and police would carry out security check of the routes through equipment and sniffer dogs.

The 1122 Rescue Service had also set up special camps to provide timely help and treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

The entire processions routes in city has been sealed and no vehicle would be allowed to enter the area designated for the mourning processions.

The police made blockades on all the entry points to the city to facilitate the mourners and avert any untoward incident.

Mobile service would likely to remain suspended in the provincial capital for security purposes on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar and SSP Operations Mansoor Aman visited different routes of the processions in Peshawar Saddar and City and directed the security staff and police to ensure peaceful conclusion of the processions.

The SSP said three-layered security arrangements had been made to avert any security challenge for 9th and 10th Moharram processions. FC, Elite Force and Army would be on standby position, he said. He appealed people to cooperate with police.