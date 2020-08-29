Share:

LAHORE - At least nine people including two children died in three separate rain-related incidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

In Kot Radha Kishan, five people were killed as a roof of a house collapsed in Bhotan Poroman area, said rescue sources. The bodies were retrieved from the debris and were shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

Second roof collapse incident was reported in Gujranwala after heavy downpour. Rescue sources said two children lost their lives in Tehsil Wazirabad the roof caved in.

Meanwhile, two people died and three to four were trapped under the debris after a roof of a house situated at Lahore’s Bandar Road collapsed. Rescue teams reached the spot and carrying relief activities to recover the bodies and the injured.

Heavy rainfall continued in different parts of Punjab resulting in several roads flooded with water, causing difficulties for the people.

Chief Minister Punjab has directed the WASA and the local administration to ensure immediate draining out of the rainwater from the affected areas.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of lives in rain-related accidents.

The CM extended sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

He also ordered to expedite rescue operation for safe recovery of people buried under debris due to caving in of roof of a godown at Bund Road by utilising every possible resource.