Share:

ISLAMABAD-After taking up development of stalled sectors in Islamabad, Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has now invited applications for allotment of plots in Park Enclave-III for catering housing needs of the city.

With the launching of Park Enclave-III, not only considerable housing units will be added in the housing stock but will also boost development activities in line with Prime Minister Package for Construction and Housing Industry. For the first time, plots of small sizes are being offered to accommodate low income citizens. Plots of sizes 139 square yards, 272 square yards and 500 square yards are being offered and applications are being invited against these categories. Last date for application submission has been fixed September 17, 2020 while balloting will carried out on September 24, 2020.

In order to ensure transparency, arrangements for holding computerised balloting have been made. In order to facilitate general public, successful applicants will have to pay the price of plots in easy instalments while last instalment will be payable at the time of possession. 10% of plot price will have to be submitted along with application. However, 10% additional charges will have to be submitted in case of corner and main boulevard plots. CDA has also offered 5% rebate on one-time payment.

Park Enclave-III is located at lush green surroundings where unique project Park Enclave-I and Park Enclave-II are also situated. Development activities in Park Enclave-I have been completed and now allottees are constructing their houses on their allotted plots.

CDA took care of matters of possession prior to launching Park Enclave-III. In this connection, CDA has installed fence around the land of Park Enclave-III so that development work in the scheme could be carried out un-interruptedly.

Incumbent management of the authority has provided latest LED street lights, sanitation services and other facilities in Park Enclave-I. Furthermore, landscaping work and massive tree plantation is also being carried out at Park Enclave-I while CDA management has also directed the concerned formation to come-up with comprehensive plan for development of parks at sites designated for parks.

In order to ensure transparency in balloting process, CDA Board has constituted a committee which will be headed by Member Finance while Member Estate, Member Planning & Design, Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director General (Law), Deputy Director General (Estate), Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-I and Director Land & Rehabilitation will be members of the committee.

Brochures of Park Enclave-III are available at One Window Operation Directorate and designated branches of MCB, HBL, UBL & Askari Banks.