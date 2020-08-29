Share:

Personnel of Balochistan Levies Force on Saturday foiled a major terror bid in the province and seized a large cache of weapons from miscreants in Mawand area located in Kohlu district.

The security forces have recovered 12 anti-tank bombs, Russian-made light machine gun (LMG) and 17500 LMG's cartridges, 82mm mortar rounds and other large amounts of weaponry.

The TV channel reported that the Assistant Commissioner Kohlu said the security forces were after the miscreants and they will be arrested soon.

According to the official, the miscreants wanted to disrupt peace in Balochistan.

A security official Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri said Levies Force will continue operations against saboteurs in the district.