ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur yesterday said that the government was establishing Economic Zones in Gilgit Baltistan which will open new avenues of industrial development.

He said that there was a huge opportunity for foreign investment in tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan.

Speaking to Country Head of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Gökhan Umut here yesterday, he asked the Turkish investors to invest in tourism sector in Pakistan.

He said that about 2 million tourists visit the picturesque area of Gilgit Baltistan every year.

Gandapur said that the Turkish President had always adopted a clear stance on the Kashmir issue and the government and the people of Pakistan thank Turkey for its continued support in this regard.

The Country Head of Turkish Agency said his country was working with Pakistan in the social sector, health and education sectors and was always ready to cooperate for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.