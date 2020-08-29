Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he is fully cognizant of the issues and development needs of the people of Sindh, especially the residents of Karachi, and the federal government will play its due role in this regard.

The premier stated this while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review various development projects being completed in Karachi by the federal government.

A detailed review of federal government’s projects in Sindh and Karachi was presented before the meeting.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail briefed the Prime Minister about the latest situation in Karachi in wake of recent rains.

The Prime Minister said a comprehensive plan is being devised for provision of clean drinking water and to address issues of sewerage and drainage in Karachi. He said directions have been issued to all federal government departments to provide relief to the people of Karachi.

The Prime Minister assured all possible assistance to Sindh Chief Minister from the federal government and its institutions. Imran Khan emphasised that Karachi is the most important city of Pakistan and all resources will be utilised to address the current emergency situation.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar and Murad Saeed and senior government officials. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail joined from Karachi through video-link and briefed the Prime Minister over the rescue and relief measures in the wake of unprecedented rain in the province.