The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman has been closed for two days due to security reasons on Saturday.

After the new directive, all the trade activities and pedestrian crossings at the border have come to a halt.

Thousands of Pakistanis and Afghans cross the border on foot amid tight security every day.

On August 21 last, Pakistan had reopened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman after seven months of closure. The border was shut down seven months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders and businessmen had been staging protests demanding reopening of the Bab-e-Dosti at the Afghan border.

About two week ago, the authorities relaxed the closure for trade activities only.