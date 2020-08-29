Share:

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has called on India to provide an open, fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Friday, Sun said Huawei, a leading private enterprise in 5G technology operating in India for 20 years, has created a number of local jobs, promoted sufficient competition in India's telecommunications market, and provided high-quality and low-cost products and services to Indian telecom operators and consumers.

"Huawei has never had any security issue in its operations in India. Furthermore, Huawei is ready to enter into a 'no-back-door' agreement with India," he said. "We hope India can make an independent, fair and right judgment in this regard."

In response to a question on the recent ban of Chinese apps in India and "economic decoupling" practice, he said that suppression, self-seclusion and restrictions are not good for development. "Though the discriminatory restrictions do hurt Chinese companies, but the Indian consumers and employees suffer too. It does no good to either of us."

"Only by being open, fair and transparent can we better integrate into global cooperation," Sun added.

"We believe it is unreasonable to link boundary question with normal bilateral cooperation," he said, adding that "we hope that India will change its relevant practice and treat every enterprise and service provider from various countries equally."

He noted that China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial with win-win results, and China's investment in India has contributed to India's economic development and created a large number of local jobs.

In the era of globalization, countries in the world, including China and India, are interdependent and integrated with each other, forming a pattern "where everyone has a stake," he said.

"I think the two major economies of China and India should attract each other like magnets, rather than forcefully be separated or even 'decoupled' from each other," he added.

Sun reiterated that China's basic judgment on China-India relations remains unchanged.

"China and India are partners rather than rivals to each other, and opportunities rather than threats," he said. "This is an important consensus reached by the leaders of our two countries and should be earnestly implemented."

He stressed that it would be a miscalculation to treat a close neighbor for thousands of years as "enemy" or "threat" only by one issue or one incident.

"We should respect and support each other, avoid suspicion and misunderstanding, and enhance political mutual trust," he added.