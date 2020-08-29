Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says for the first time in history of Pakistan, thirteen special economic zones are being set up in Punjab.

He was talking to the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi in Lahore on Saturday. He said that special facilities will be provided for investment in Special Economic Zones and Ravi River Urban Development Project.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields including housing, industry, trade and business sectors.

The UAE Ambassador appreciated Punjab Government s effective strategy to deal with Corona pandemic and said that UAE will like to enhance mutual cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.