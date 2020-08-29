Share:

LAHORE - Different delegations comprising assembly members, PTI ticketholders, lawyers, traders, industrialists and party workers separately called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Sahiwal on Friday and apprised him of their problems.

The chief minister assured them of an early solution to their problems and stated that he was monitoring progress on the development projects by visiting different cities. He assured that all the public welfare schemes would be completed within the given timeframe with no compromise on their quality.

He announced to connect Sahiwal with motorway at Samundari Interchange through a link road saying that the line departments would be contacted soon for this purpose. He also announced early completion of Sahiwal Link Road and provision of funds on a priority basis for the purpose. Announcing up gradation of DHQ Hospital Sahiwal, the chief minister said that hospital and medical college would be provided additional funds for better healthcare facilities. He also directed an early completion of repair and maintenance of city roads. He said that civic amenities improvement projects would be completed with foreign collaboration.

The chief minister also announced a degree college for girls in Kassowal and stated that he would also consider the possibility of linking Chichawatni with the motorway. He announced division level colonies for journalists and lawyers and added that genuine problems of the legal fraternity would be solved on a priority basis.

Similarly, he added, the traders and industrialists would be facilitated and price control authority would be set up to stabilise the prices of essential items. Usman Buzdar maintained the PTI government was rectifying misdeeds of the past tenures as the chaos created by the past rulers was unimaginable. He vowed to transform the system and the government would complete its five years tenure. The conspirators would continue to indulge in their conspiracies but the PTI government would continue its journey of serving people, the CM added. The parliamentarians would be given their due rights, he said. “ I have undertaken a visit to Sahiwal city in the night to review cleanliness and drainage arrangements and I am satisfied”, the CM added. He directed that the government machinery should work relentlessly for improving civil amenities. The parliamentarians who called on the chief minister commended his humbleness. They remarked that Usman Buzdar seemed willing to meet all and sundry to solve their problems. “The critics are following a specific agenda. We are siding with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the journey of public service”, they further said.

Those who called on the CM included provincial minister Noman Langrial, assembly members, President PTI Sahiwal Rana Aftab, local president of good governance committee Mazhar Sheraz, President Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal Ikram, President Sahiwal Bar Raja Javaid Mehmood and others.The CM also inaugurated the committee room of the DC office.

CM ALERTS LINE DEPARTMENTS IN THE WAKE OF RAINS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed provincial administration, WASA and line departments to continuously monitor water channels, drains and rain nullahs for safety from urban flooding. He directed that advance measures should be taken for safety from flooding in low-lying areas. He also directed to ensure provision of necessary resources and made it clear that strict action would be taken if the water got accumulated on roads and bazaars. “It is intolerable that people face any difficulty due to stagnant water”, the CM added.

Only 24 people affected by COVID-19 in last 24 hours: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that during the last 24 hours, 96 people were affected from coronavirus whereas 92,421 patients have so far been recovered from virus. He said that the number of active cases of the corona is 2,020.

He further maintained that 926,113 tests were conducted in Punjab. He said that two corona patients died during the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 2,195. He said that 9,939 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 14 patients were in critical condition. The CM said that the government’s initiatives taken to deal with a corona in Punjab were yielding positive results. He said that observance of corona SOPs were also being ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that wearing a mask was in favour of the people. “Corona has not yet ended and therefore people should take preventive measures”, he said, adding that the anti-corona policy of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been encouraged at every level. The number of corona patients is decreasing day by day due to the effective measures of the government, he concluded.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN RAIN-RELATED ACCIDENTS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to rain-related accidents in Band Road area of Lahore, Sohdra Town of Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kot Radha Kishan and other areas. He extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and directed the concerned administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. He further directed an expedited rescue operation for the safe recovery of people stuck under debris due to caving in of roof of a godown at Band Road by utilizing every possible resource.

Ch Parvez Elahi said there were vast opportunities for investment in energy, education, agriculture, livestock and other sectors in Pakistan and the foreign investors could adequately benefit from it. He hoped that mutual contacts in economic and social fields between Pakistan and UAE can be further promoted. The UAE Ambassador said that he was desirous of progress and development of both the countries. He said Pakistan and UAE should benefit from each other’s experts in all spheres of life.