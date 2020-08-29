Share:

Lodhran - A meeting was held under the chair of Commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq at Deputy Commissioner Office Lodhran’s committee room to review the arrangements regarding Muharram-ul-Haraam. A detailed review was made of the security and safety arrangements made throughout the district regarding Muharram-ul-Haraam in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Commissioner said that government institutions should play their effective role in ensuring the peace situation during Muharram-ul-Haraam. He added that during the Aashura peace, brotherhood and religious harmony should be maintained. He maintained that Islam preached us peace, brotherhood, tolerance and religious harmony.

In the meeting, Commissioner was told by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi that in district Lodhran scholars from all sects had exemplary sense of unity and cooperation with each other. He added that district administration, police and other institutions had made fool proof security and other arrangements.

It was told in the meeting that for Muharram-ul-Haraam a district control room had been established in DC Office. All the processions and gatherings falling in sensitive category are being monitored through CCTV surveillance while for the processions and gatherings being held at night ‘night vision cameras’ have been installed and proper lighting arrangements have also been made.

It was told that elimination of wall chalking on the routes of processions and other important locations had been ensured.