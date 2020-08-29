Share:

Coronavirus infections and fatalities continued to rise in Latin American countries Friday.

Cases in Argentine rose to 380,292 with 10,104 additional infections reported in the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

At least 185 more patients lost their lives, bringing fatalities to 8,129.

In Chile, COVID-19 cases increased by 1,870 to 405,972, while 60 more fatalities raised the death toll to 11,132.

As many as 1,035 new virus cases brought Bolivia's tally to 113,129. At least 65 fatalities took the death toll to 4,791, according to the health authorities.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 836,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 24.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.