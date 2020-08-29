Share:

ISLAMABAD - The monsoon rains and subsequent flooding in different parts of Pakistan have wreaked havoc with a total number of 106 deaths and 52 injuries across Pakistan.

Monsoon rainfalls which began from 15th of June damaged 1179 households, 10 roads, six bridges, one hotel and four mosques all over Pakistan.

The fresh data shows that major damage has been caused by heavy rains and the precautionary steps have been taken by the relevant departments to mitigate further destruction in the country.

The data reveals a total of 15 deaths and 7 injuries were reported in Baluchistan including men, women and children. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 29 deaths and over two dozen injuries. In Punjab, 12 people have lost their lives and six were badly injured. Sindh has reported 34 deaths and nine injuries whereas Gilgit-Baltistan reported 10 deaths and only one injury. Six deaths have been in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, however, there was no injury in the region.

Despite the heavy rains in the federal capital, no casualty or injury took place in Islamabad.

According to the report shared on the official website on NDMA, rescue operations were carried across Pakistan and saved 175 families. The families were evacuated with the help of Armed Forces and district administrations from Yousaf Goth, Sarjani Town and District Karachi. Apart from this, 299 people were transported to safer areas using 10 boats in District Dadu by the Armed Forces and district administration.

Further, the daily situation report briefs about the relief activities carried out all over Pakistan to help the marooned people. The chart shared in the report reveals that NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have supplied a total of 10,985 tents, 409 tons of food items, around 3000 blankets, 2200 mosquito nets, 2350 plastic mats, 2000 tarpaulins and 222 De-watering Pumps all over Pakistan in these last two months.

The data further shows that Tarbela Dam, Mangla Dam and Chashma Dam are almost full to the capacity. Tarbela Dam which can hold water up to 1550 feet is currently holding water to a level of 1549 feet. Same is the case with Mangla Dam and Chashma Dam.

In Islamabad, spillways of Rawal Dam were opened on August 27 to reduce the water level in the reservoir. Currently, the level of Rawal Dam is 1749 feet which is near its optimum capacity.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has informed that according to the latest forecast, monsoon has become active over upper parts of the country producing widespread rains. This weather system is likely to persist over the areas during next 36 hours with high probability of heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab rivers and Upper Indus Basin. Heavy downpours may lead to flood situation during next 48 hours.