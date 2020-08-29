Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the governor house on Friday.

At the occasion, the duo exchanged their views on country’s political and matters pertaining to the government. The Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government would not come under any pressure inside and otuside the parliament as Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal agenda and was working for the country’s development and prosperity.

Governor said that the opposition’s attitude on the FATF legislation was not in the interest of the country adding that they needed to prioritize national interests over their political interests.

He said, “We would foil Indian designs in the FATF”, adding that the rule of law and constitution was the top most priority of the government while some people were not able to swallow the fact that the country was moving ahead successfully.

Federal Minister for Defence said that the PTI government was making the country developed and prosperous adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan always did principled politics.

He said that the government would help the masses get rid of all the problems facing them.