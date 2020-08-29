Share:

MULTAN - District administration was fully alert to handle expected flood in river Chenab and all departments concerned were directed to prepare for flood fighting.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamer Khattak ordered to keep all machinery operational and preparation of duty roaster of all staff in case of flood. Khattak directed to keep proposed schools for establishing relief camps opened and to ensure availability of proper light and drinking water facility there.

The plan for arrangements of food for flood hit people in case of possible flood and proper monitoring of water situation into the river directed. DC also asked departments concerned to make all arrangements to handle urban flooding after prediction of rains.

The departments including revenue, PDMA, Irrigation, Rescue 1122, WASA, Livestock, Agriculture and corporation officials were directed to prepare regarding the flood.