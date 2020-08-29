Share:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany and the European Union (EU) wanted to continue the conversation with China and set an example for multilateralism.

Merkel made the remarks at her routine press conference after the summer vacation every year, when she answered a question raised by Xinhua about how Germany would strengthen cooperation with China to tackle common challenges like unilateralism.

"I see that we have many possibilities to work closer together in the fields of climate protection," said Merkel, adding that she hoped that the two sides will make further progress on the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement after years of negotiations.

Germany currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of this year. Merkel has said earlier that China would be a major focus of the EU's foreign policy during this period.

In addition, the German Chancellor said at the press conference that the EU will also strengthen its cooperation with China in third countries, for example, the cooperation between the two sides in African countries.

Merkel said that the EU and China should also hold conversations on topics where they have different views. "We want to continue the conversation and set an example for multilateralism with fair framework conditions," said Merkel.

EU to walk "fine line" when dealing with Turkey on East Med disputes: Josep Borrell

The European Union (EU)'s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the bloc will "walk a fine line" between seeking dialogue and showing strength when dealing with Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean disputes.

Speaking at the press conference after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, Borrell said that EU member states were determined in defending the bloc's interests and solidarity with Greece and Cyprus in the matter.

While claiming that the EU wants to give "dialogue a serious chance," Borrell said Turkey "has to refrain from unilateral actions" and "this is a basic element to allow the dialogue to advance."

"For this reason, we must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and, at the same time, showing collective strength in the defense of our common interests," he said.

Borrell noted that there are many pending issues in the relations between the EU and Turkey, but the priority is to solve the matter related to the Turkish drilling and exploration in disputed waters.

"I do not think that the other things are not important, but they are not so urgent," he said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who was along with Borrel at the press conference, agreed that some of the matters are related to the international law and should be submitted to the International Court of Justice.

The heads of EU governments would discuss the relations with Turkey in the upcoming summit in September, Maas said, adding that restrictive measures would be prepared in case the talks with Turkey result in no progress.

"Turkey must create the prerequisites for diplomacy and abstain from provocations," Maas said.

Borrell said preparation is ongoing for a list of individuals subject to restrictions over the "illegal drilling activities" in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the foreign ministers agreed to "speed up their work in order to add individuals suggested by Cyprus to the list."

The dispute over Turkish natural gas explorations off Greek islands in the Eastern Mediterranean has escalated in recent weeks.

Greece considers the explorations illegal. The Turkish government, on the other hand, believes the waters, in which natural gas is being drilled on a trial basis, belong to the Turkish continental shelf.