FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) proposed three important mega projects for economic and social development in the city. While giving briefing to the Secretary Housing & Public Health Engineering Punjab Nadeem Mehboob during his visit on Friday, Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the projects included Science & Technology city, Innovative District and Tenco Park would provide trained manpower and innovative ideas for industrial sector. He said that land was available at FDA city set up near M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City for implementation on these projects.