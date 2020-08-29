Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday said that the whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through during monsoon rains.

The premier stressed that out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

Cleaning the nullahs once & for all & dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal & sewerage problems; & resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2020

