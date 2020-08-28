Share:

Rawalpindi -The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration officials at New Islamabad International Airport on Friday arrested a passenger soon after he landed at the airport from Doha. According to an FIA official, the passenger named Raja Muhammad Hanif was arrested during his clearance process when his name hit the blacklist category. The accused was put on the blacklist category on the request of police as he was a proclaimed offender and wanted to Lohi Bher police in an FIR no 154/17 registered under section 302 of PPC, he said, adding, the accused was handed over to SI Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool of PS Lohi Bher. Similarly, FIA Immigration Department officials off loaded a passenger namely Muhammad Bashir son of Muhammad Latif at NIIAP on charges of travelling to Italy via Istanbul Turkey on bogus documents. The FIA officials also seized his fake documents including passport and shifted him to passport cell for further investigation. Similarly, FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell held three deportees and shifted them to police station for further investigation. According to details, Fazan Hussain, Musharraf Hayat and Mujahid Ali were deported by the authorities from Turkey and Doha for residing there illegally. As the passengers landed at NIIAP, the FIA took them into custody and shifted to investigation cell for further action.