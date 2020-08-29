Share:

ISLAMABAD- The cardiology team at Shifa International Hospital on Friday performed first-ever TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) procedure in the region to replace the degenerated surgical aortic valve of an elderly patient. A statement released said that the procedure was performed by Dr. Asaad A. Khan (Consultant Interventional Cardiologist) who has experience of performing 500 TAVI procedures in the United States (US). Earlier, the same team also performed first-ever TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedure in the region in January 2020 on a patient suffering from a critical heart condition. TAVI/TAVR has emerged as a breakthrough in the field of interventional cardiology and is now recognised as an alternative for selected high-risk patients for a valve replacement without open-heart surgery.